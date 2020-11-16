-
From Texas Standard.On a recent chilly Friday night at Fort Davis ISD’s football field, the stands are nearly empty. No more than a half-dozen parents sat…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. John Telford, former Detroit Public Schools Superintendent and…
From Texas Standard:This week, the University Interscholastic League, which oversees athletic competitions throughout the state, asked school…
Speedskater Jordan Malone waves the Texas flag in Sochi. (Via Instagram)Four Texans represented Team USA at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, but only…
The Winter Olympics kick off in the Russian city of Sochi – and Texans will have four homegrown athletes to cheer for.San Antonio's Justin Olsen and…
The Austin Independent School District has a new athletic director. Leal Anderson will oversee AISD sports programs that involve more than 14,000…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Trent Shelton, a former NFL wide receiver.Shelton enjoyed tremendous…