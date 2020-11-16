-
Two dozen realtors sit in the bleachers of the Burger Athletic Center, eating pastries and sipping on coffee. They’re listening to administration from the…
-
The Austin Independent School District is targeting a new ally in the battle to boost student enrollment at some South Austin schools: real estate agents.…
-
Home prices in Austin hit another record last month.The numbers come as new Census data confirms Austin has continued its explosive growth in recent…
-
Austin-area home sales were up 26 percent in February, according to the Austin Board of Realtors.The board also reports the median sale price grew by…
-
The number of single-family homes sold in the Austin area rose by 33 percent last month compared with January 2012, according to an analysis of the…