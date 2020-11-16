-
While the black population in Austin hovers around 8%, black people made up roughly 15% of people pulled over by police and 25% of people then arrested in…
The City of Austin and the Austin police union have reached a tentative agreement for a new labor contract.The agreement reached last night would give…
The City of Austin will host three community forums over the next week to consider changing how city police officers are supervised.“Our oversight…
Austin’s system of police oversight may be more effective than others at promoting long-term change, but there's still skepticism about the agency,…
Despite the dissolution of a contract governing its existence, Austin’s Office of the Police Monitor will remain intact for now.The office fields citizen…
Austin City Council members voted unanimously to send a five-year contract between the city and the local police union back to the negotiating table late…
City auditors told the Austin City Council Wednesday that the office processing citizen complaints against officers of the Austin Police Department needs…
As investigations into the police shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota have begun, some may wonder what that process is like here in Austin.…
The City of Austin has its own department dedicated to auditing the police force – it’s called the Office of the Police Monitor. It’s supposed to issue an…
The Austin Police Monitor's Office finds racial disparity continued in police activity during 2012.According to a recent report, almost 1,300 people…