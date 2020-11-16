-
Lee esta historia en español. A diversity training described by City of Austin employees as “hurtful” and “emotionally and professionally damaging” has…
-
The way Austinites pay for street parking is changing Tuesday. The Austin Transportation Department is shifting to a "pay-by-plate" model that will manage…
-
Airline capacity is slowly being added at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but it's still far below normal. That means it may be awhile before the…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Transportation Department has unveiled a new tool for the public to track the number of traffic crashes, injuries…
-
Austin’s streets are far less congested these days as people stay home to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Law enforcement is worried…
-
Traffic is one constant of life in Austin. But every so often, there’s something that breaks the monotony of brake lights: a sign reminding you that…
-
The City of Austin has been closing Rainey Street to vehicle traffic on weekend nights for the last two months as part of a pilot program to gauge the…
-
For years, the City of Austin often waited for complaints before ticketing drivers who parked in bike lanes. Now, that policy is changing: The Austin…
-
The Austin Transportation Department has identified several railroad crossings in need of safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians. The findings…
-
It’s been a few months since buses started going against the flow of traffic on a small stretch of Guadalupe Street near UT Austin. The lane the buses use…