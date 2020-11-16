-
Today marks two years since the start of the Labor Day wildfires – the worst in Texas history.The fires in Bastrop, Pflugerville, Spicewood and Steiner…
-
Five storage units containing disaster response equipment at the Bastrop State Park were broken into last week. About $16,000 worth of state equipment…
-
Fire-ravaged Bastrop State Park is in second place in an online competition naming “America’s Favorite Park.” At stake? First place is a $100,000 grant,…
-
Beginning of the End of Austin Energy Rate Hike Discussion?The Austin City Council is meeting again today to talk about Austin Energy rates.On Monday,…
-
Bastrop State Park is expected to be almost completely open by this weekend – seven months after wildfires ravaged the area.Officials say more than 80…
-
Update Today on Bastrop State ParkLater this morning the Texas Forest Service and Texas Parks and Wildlife will give an update on damage assessments and…
-
More than one-third of timber damaged by wildfires in East Texas has been salvaged and resold by property owners. Separate wildfires across the eastern…
-
No Arrests at Occupy AustinThings have been running smoothly at the Occupy Austin event, a local version of the Occupy Wall Street protests in New York.…