Texans have become more supportive of transgender rights in recent years, a new public opinion survey suggests. The Public Religion Research Institute…
Since 2007, Houston Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman – and others – have tried in vain to get just five words into Texas' hate crimes law: "or gender…
A Houston-based religious nonprofit behind the so-called bathroom bill is suing the City of Austin over its anti-discrimination hiring ordinance. The U.S.…
Gov. Greg Abbott himself was opposed to the controversial “bathroom bill” that dominated debate at the Texas Capitol for much of 2017, according to a…
More than 40 Texans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender are running for public office this year. Advocates say this is an…
As the year comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined 2017.In the Texas Legislature, there were fights: over the so-called bathroom…
Cecilia Melchor had a friend visiting from out of town last Wednesday. The 22-year-old UT-Austin student didn’t necessarily want to go out, but her friend…
Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday put blame on the House — particularly Speaker Joe Straus — for the shortcomings of the special session and left the door…
As part of Republican efforts to revive the controversial "bathroom bill," the Texas Senate on Tuesday gave approval to another version of the…
Law enforcement officials from across the state spoke out today at the Texas Capitol against proposed legislation that would restrict bathroom access to…