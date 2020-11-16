-
From Texas Standard:Beer collaborations are pretty common. Brewers like to team up and get creative with their recipes. But a project from a San Antonio…
Brett Hankison, who was terminated in June, has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. None of the three men faces state charges directly over Taylor's death.
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Ed Gordon, Emmy-award winning broadcast journalist and author…
Lee esta hisoria en español. Leander ISD officials publicly denounced the actions of students caught on video over the summer removing Black Lives Matter…
A woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Austin and an unidentified Austin police officer, claiming the officer used…
From Texas Standard:The Milwaukee Bucks were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday afternoon. Instead, they kicked off one…
Joseph Frilot considers himself an introvert. He’s a sixth- and seventh-grade pre-AP social studies teacher in Austin, and he couldn’t imagine himself…
An Army sergeant driving for a ride-hailing company shot Garrett Foster "to protect his own life," the law firm representing the man said in a press…
'The Goal Is Connection': Central Texas Therapist On Systemic Approach To Dismantling Racism, TraumaThe recent police killings of Black people, the subsequent protests and the removal of Confederate statues and other symbols have focused attention this…
"The Eyes of Texas" may be closing for good.The school song of the University of Texas is under scrutiny – and it didn't just begin last week with social…