Blue Bell Creameries was ordered by a federal Texas judge to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties over charges that it shipped listeria-contaminated…
Blue Bell is in hot water again.The Brenham-based creamery is getting a cold shoulder from fans looking for its newest, Yuletide-themed flavor. After an…
Brenham-based Blue Bell Ice Cream is expanding a recall of its products that include cookie dough from a third-party supplier, over concerns that the…
Blue Bell officials say they are still finding Listeria bacteria in their facilities, but that their enhanced cleaning procedures are working. "Because…
Today’s the day.After a months-long hiatus, Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to some Austin stores’ freezer aisles. The Brenham-based creamery halted…
Austin, Houston, Brenham and parts of Alabama will be the first to see Blue Bell ice cream back in stores later this month.The Brenham-based company said…
Brenham, Texas-based Blue Bell Creameries is getting a cash infusion that the company says will "ensure" the return of its ice cream to the market. The…
Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced today it will lay off more than one-third of its workforce, as it struggles to bring its production back…
Listeria bacteria was found in Blue Bell ice cream's Oklahoma plant two years ago, according to test results the federal government released yesterday.The…
Via the Texas Tribune:It’s the phone call no company in Texas wants to receive.Shortly after lab tests on two Blue Bell ice cream flavors — Mint Chocolate…