-
The Austin Police Department is still working out the kinks in its body-camera program, according to a new city audit.The report released today by the…
-
While the implementation of a planned deployment of body cameras on Austin Police Department officers is on hold until at least late November, city…
-
The Austin City Council met Thursday for its final meeting before the July recess. Council met past midnight and into early Friday, passing several…
-
The Austin Police Department held an AMA (short for Ask Me Anything; it's a Q&A forum) on reddit Friday morning to take questions about officer body…
-
Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he wants body cameras on his officers by the end of this year. While there have been a lot of questions about…
-
The new City of Austin budget includes money for the Austin Police Department to outfit its officers with body cameras. The City Council Public Safety…
-
Part of the city of Austin’s new budget includes $3 million to equip Austin Police officers with body cameras. As for how that money will be spent, buying…