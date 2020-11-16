-
Nearly 300 runners from the Austin area will be participating in the Boston Marathon today. It’s a group undeterred by two explosions that ripped through…
-
In response to recent national events, the University of Texas is putting additional safety procedures in place at the commencement ceremonies.Backpacks,…
-
It’s been a month since the Boston Marathon bombings that injured more than 250 people. At least fourteen lost limbs.Experts say it takes healthy, strong…
-
As victims of the Boston Marathon bombings leave the hospital or prepare to, their stories are beginning to pour out. Celeste Corcoran and her daughter, Sydney, both suffered grievous leg injuries. Their accounts give a fuller toll of the attack and the challenges that lie ahead.
-
The investigation is widening as authorities try to determine if anyone helped the two brothers who are the main suspects in the attack and other crimes that followed.
-
Some of Tamerlan Tsarnaev's relatives have alleged that a mysterious man may have turned him toward radical Islam. That man — known as Misha — has told a writer for The New York Review of Books that he'd had no contact with the bombing suspect for three years and that "I wasn't his teacher."
-
In the two weeks since the Boston Marathon bombing, suspects have been identified and news outlets have interviewed people who knew them – asking if there…
-
The FBI wants to speak with "Misha," a man who relatives of the suspects say may have introduced Tamerlan Tsarnaev to radical Islam. Meanwhile, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev reportedly stopped giving information to investigators after being read his Miranda rights.
-
UPDATE 7:15pm: KUT News has spoken with William Greer, who says he is fine, after a pair of explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.He and…