The WNBA star admitted to bringing cannabis into Russia but said she had packed in a hurry and did not intend to break the law. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
President Biden has read the letter WNBA player Brittney Griner wrote to him from prison in Russia. The basketball star has been detained there since February.
The U.S. government has declared that the Houston native, who has been in Russian custody since February, was wrongfully detained.
The lawyer for the 31-year-old athlete said Friday her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month. Griner faces a trial on drug possession charges in mid-June.