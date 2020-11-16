-
From Texas Standard:On Jan. 4, 2016, 16-year-old David Molak killed himself. The San Antonio teen had undergone extensive cyberbullying.A new law filed…
During the school day, teachers and administrators are in charge of student behavior on school property. But as the number of students with smart phones…
If teenagers believe people are able to change, it can help reduce aggression in school. That’s the major finding of a new study from the University of…
An anti-bullying bill has cleared a major hurdle towards becoming law. House Bill 1942 cleared the Texas House by a final vote of 94-41.The bill, authored…
An anti-bullying bill that passed Texas Senate today would require school districts to adopt a policy to prohibit, prevent and investigate bullying, both…