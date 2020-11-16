-
A federal appeals court is upholding a decision to dismiss a challenge to a 2015 Texas law allowing licensed handgun owners to carry concealed weapons in…
The controversial Texas law allowing students to bring guns into classrooms is facing another showdown as a lawsuit challenging the law heads to federal…
From Texas Standard:The state's controversial "campus carry" law took effect one year ago. The law allows students with concealed handgun licenses, and…
Janeera Nickol Gonzalez was shot on a Wednesday in May, in the late morning. She died in a study room in Performance Hall, a multistory brick structure on…
A federal judge has dismissed a longshot lawsuit filed by three University of Texas at Austin professors seeking to overturn the state's 2015 campus carry…
From the Texas Tribune:In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, American singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne said he was canceling a scheduled show at the…
From Texas Standard:The debate over campus carry across Texas has been a noisy one – and nowhere’s been noisier than the University of Texas at Austin.…
Judge Lee Yeakel, a federal district judge in Austin, has declined to issue a temporary injunction on the campus carry law. The request for the injunction…
From Texas Standard:Texas' campus carry law has been in effect for a little over a week now and after months of research and planning, schools across the…
UT Austin officials say there shouldn’t be much of a difference for anyone on campus now that concealed handguns are allowed on school grounds. In…