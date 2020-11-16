-
From Texas Standard:He was a Texas native, but wasn't really known as a Texas musician. He was "country," but he was also a big part of the pop music…
From Texas Standard:Santiago Jiménez Jr. has conjunto music in his blood.The son of legendary accordion player Don Santiago Jiménez, he has carried the…
From Texas Standard:In the 1970s, Lubbock-born singer-songwriter and conceptual artist Terry Allen turned conventional country music on its head. Albums…
From Texas Standard:The American South has long been the backdrop for stories about country music. But a new series by a team led by veteran documentary…
From Texas Standard:Country music's newest supergroup, the Highwomen, just released a self-titled album of songs written by women, performed by women and…
From Texas Standard:Charley Crockett is no cookie-cutter cowboy. He grew up in the Rio Grande Valley as the son of a single mother, and he lived on the…
From Texas Standard:Steve Earle has been a lot of things: an actor, an award-winning musician and one of the more famous Texas natives to call New York…
From Texas Standard:When Willie Nelson's landmark album Phases and Stages was recorded in 1973, it was unlike anything being done in Nashville – a concept…
From Texas Standard:East Texas native and country singer Lee Ann Womack grew up listening to her dad's Bob Wills and Ray Price records. Her country roots…
From Texas Standard: There are lots of musicians who can claim to be from Texas, but only a handful who are convincing enough to make you believe they're…