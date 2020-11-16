-
Daily Buzz Producer/Host Irene Cho catches up with well-known Canadian movie critic/film writer-turned-director Katherine Monk and the subject of her…
-
Daily Buzz Host John Wildman chats with director Alexandra-Terese Keining in the lobby of the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel during the 2015 Toronto…
-
Daily Buzz speaks with renowned Italian film director Nanni Moretti mid-fest at the 40th Edition of the Toronto International Film Festival in the Empire…
-
Daily Buzz catches up with director Salvador Del Solar and actor Christian Meier (Magallanes) in the lobby of the Hotel Intercontinental while they are in…
-
Daily Buzz Host John Wildman speaks with Patricio Guzman, director of The Pearl Button, mid-festival at the 40th Toronto International Film Festival.The…
-
Daily Buzz Host John Wildman chats with Oscar-nominated actor Geoffrey Rush (Shakespeare in Love, Shine, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black…
-
Daily Buzz Host John Wildman meets up with actor Dominic Flores (Our Brand is Crisis, The Meddler) at the 40th Edition of the Toronto International Film…
-
Daily Buzz Host John Wildman speaks with Norwegian director Roar Uthaug inside the LUMA restaurant on the second floor of the Lightbox Theater opening…
-
The Daily Buzz returns to Toronto for the 40th anniversary of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and kicks off this edition of the show with a…
-
Daily Buzz wraps up this final edition at Comic-Con International San Diego with Abe Riesman (New York Magazine) and Jason Strykowski (comic book blogger)…