Round Rock-based Dell Technologies is going public again after operating for five years as a private company. The $21.7 billion deal, announced Monday,…
Students can earn an associate's degree during their four years in high school through a new program starting this year at two Austin schools.Career…
Update: Dell stockholders approved Michael Dell's buyout offer this morning, according to a preliminary vote tally.“I am pleased with this outcome and am…
Investor Carl Ichan says he will not longer fight Michael Dell’s bid to take his namesake company private.For the last several months, Michael Dell – who…
One of the largest employers in the Austin area is shedding a "limited" number of jobs.According to company spokesperson David Frink, the layoffs affected…
A Dell Special Committee has reached a deal with founder Michael Dell. It raises his bid to buy the company by 10 cents per share but also changes some of…
Update: Dell is delaying a vote on founder Michael Dell’s offer to buy the company and make it private. The vote was scheduled to happen this morning –…
Michael Dell may be the last man standing as he fights to take his company private. Today, rival bidder The Blackstone Group dropped out.It was David…
Michael Dell may need to increase a $24.4 billion offer to buy out one of the largest employers in Central Texas. That’s after two new acquisition offers…
Round Rock-based Dell is facing a key deadline tonight in efforts to take the company private. A so-called “go shop” time period ends at midnight, when a…