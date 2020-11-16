-
Lee esta historia en español. Local attorney and activist Andy Brown will be the Democratic nominee for Travis County judge in the November election.…
-
Polls have become an essential part of the news, particularly in the run-up to an election.Reports on polls feed into what’s often called “horserace…
-
From Texas Standard:Businessman Tom Steyer is among the eight remaining candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. With early voting…
-
Until somewhat recently, being a Texas Democrat was kind of a bummer. Jason Stanford, a longtime Democratic operative in the state, says he got data on…
-
From Texas Standard:At 4:30 a.m. El Paso time Thursday, Beto O'Rourke confirmed, in a video with his wife at his side, that he's tossing his hat into the…
-
From Texas Standard:Other than, perhaps, Beto O'Rourke, few politicians have generated quite as much interest or excitement lately among Democrats as…
-
Is Texas turning blue? That's the question, dream and lie (depending on your point of view) being discussed across the state.It's the dream of Democrats,…
-
A surge in Democratic candidates in Texas could be a turning point for the party, experts say.According to the Texas Democratic Party, a candidate is…
-
From Texas Standard:The last time a Democrat won statewide office in Texas, grunge rock topped the music charts. The state has been solidly red ever since…
-
From Houston Public Media:Houston investor Andrew White declared his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for governor Thursday. The son of the late…