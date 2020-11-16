-
An agreement to buy the Block 21 development in downtown Austin – home to ACL Live at the Moody Theater and the W Hotel – is off due to the economic…
-
Austin is ordering dockless scooter operator Lime to pull 1,000 scooters from its fleet after the city alleges Lime violated its agreement with the city.A…
-
The city has given the go-ahead to a contract that would keep its portable public toilet operating for the next five years. The 24-hour toilet, which aims…
-
An effort to reduce crowds loitering outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless has made downtown safer, local service providers say. A 30-day…
-
Service providers are taking a new approach to addressing homelessness in downtown Austin, focusing particularly on the area around the Austin Resource…
-
Austin City Council is looking at using city-owned buildings as temporary homeless shelters.The idea comes from Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, who says…
-
The City of Austin says the new downtown Central Library will open Saturday, Oct. 28. The facility on Cesar Chavez Street, which is intended to replace…
-
Mayor Steve Adler is proposing a new plan for addressing homelessness in downtown Austin – by making tourists chip in.Speaking at City Hall on Monday, the…
-
There is plenty of parking in downtown Austin, but often those spaces aren’t available, according to a parking study released Wednesday by the nonprofit…
-
Block 87, also known as Trinity Block, may be the last undeveloped city block in downtown Austin. A parking lot currently sits there, but a high-rise is…