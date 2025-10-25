Suspect in custody after shooting at Austin Central Library

One person was shot and injured Saturday inside the Austin Central Library, police said.

In an afternoon briefing, Assistant Chief Lee Rogers said the suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody in South Austin. He said the victim was taken to the hospital and has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

APD said the first call about a shooting inside the downtown library came in shortly after noon. A shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

According to police, the Austin Central Library location is still closed, as is Cesar Chavez Street in the area around the library.