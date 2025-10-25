© 2025 KUT Public Media

Suspect in custody after shooting at Austin Central Library

KUT 90.5 | By Jennifer Stayton
Published October 25, 2025 at 1:38 PM CDT
Updated October 25, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Police cars and caution tape outside the Austin Central Library.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
A person was shot inside the Austin Central Library on Saturday. Police said the victim is in stable condition and that a suspect is in custody.

One person was shot and injured Saturday inside the Austin Central Library, police said.

In an afternoon briefing, Assistant Chief Lee Rogers said the suspect fled the scene, but was taken into custody in South Austin. He said the victim was taken to the hospital and has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

APD said the first call about a shooting inside the downtown library came in shortly after noon. A shelter-in-place order has been lifted.

According to police, the Austin Central Library location is still closed, as is Cesar Chavez Street in the area around the library.
Austin KUTAustin PoliceAustin Public LibraryDowntown AustinPublic Safety
Jennifer Stayton
Jennifer Stayton is the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" on KUT. Got a tip? Email her at jstayton@kut.org. Follow her on X @jenstayton.
