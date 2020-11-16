-
Two new murals were created in Austin this week as part of the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation's "Writing on the Walls" series. The weeklong art event…
The City of Austin is examining ways to make parking in the South Congress area less of a mess.“It doesn’t work well for the residents, it doesn’t work…
Packed Homelessness Forum Calls For More Shelters, Support. 'We Are Dealing With Human Beings Here.'As the city adjusts to new rules for panhandling, camping or sitting or lying down in public, the Downtown Austin Alliance hosted a forum Tuesday to…