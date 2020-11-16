-
From Texas Standard:The massive exodus of Puerto Ricans heading to the mainland started in 2006 with the island’s recession. Then came the government’s…
-
Earthquake activity has skyrocketed in Texas over the last dozen years because of increased oil and gas activity. But those manmade quakes are not…
-
A 3.1-magnitude earthquake struck about 45 miles east of San Antonio Tuesday morning, marking the third time a quake was recorded in the region in the…
-
Over the last 10 years, Texas has experienced a massive upsurge in earthquakes linked to oil and gas activity. Now, research is showing how that activity…
-
A major earthquake-monitoring network is up and running across Texas.Thanks to an interactive website hosted by TexNet, you can now see where quakes are…
-
From Texas Standard:A massive earthquake struck overnight Thursday off the southern coast of Mexico, near the states of Oaxaca and Chiapas along the…
-
The science on whether there's a link between oil and gas activity and a surge in earthquakes in Texas isn't clear-cut, says the new seismologist for the…
-
The risk of damaging manmade earthquakes striking the Dallas-Fort Worth area is substantially lower than it was last year, according to a new earthquake…
-
There have been earthquakes in almost every corner of Texas since the start of the state's most recent oil and gas boom. One swarm that really captured…
-
The earthquakes that have shaken Dallas and Irving, Texas the last several months have people looking into whether oil and gas activity in the area plays…