A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday on the new site of Eastside Memorial High School in East Austin. The high school will be located in the former…
The state's top education official has approved a plan by Austin Independent School District that will allow Eastside Memorial High School to remain open.…
The Austin Independent School District Board approved a plan last night for the elementary and middle schools that feed into Eastside Memorial…
Preliminary standardized test scores for this school year show improvements in multiple subjects at Eastside Memorial High School – a school that has had…
Update (10:14 p.m.): The Austin School Board Monday night unanimously approved a committee recommendation to partner with Johns Hopkins University to help…
Update: If there’s one word that sums up Eastside Memorial High School’s recent history, it would be, “change.”In 2008, its name was changed from…
A majority of Austin high schools are seeing increased attendance, according to an online data tool from the district. But only three of the district's…
The Texas Education Commissioner has until June to decide if Eastside Memorial High School in Austin will be shut down for poor academic progress.The…
A video posted on You Tube is pleading with state officials not to close Eastside Memorial High School.The school is at risk of closure or state takeover…
The Austin Independent School District has received five proposals from outside partners to lead the school improvement plan at Eastside Memorial High…