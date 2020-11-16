-
Snowden has been in exile for a little more than a year, after he leaked a cache of classified documents that revealed some of the United States' most deeply held security secrets.
-
For months, U.S. officials have said secret data from former NSA contractor Edward Snowden was affecting the way terrorists communicate. A Massachusetts company says it has found proof.
-
Update: Edward Snowden made the case for online privacy in his South by Southwest video appearance today. Speaking via Skype, and superimposed over an…
-
The former NSA contractor, who has revealed large amounts of classified information about U.S. surveillance programs, appeared by video from Russia.
-
Edward Snowden will speak at South by Southwest Interactive via videoconference next week. The man who leaked details about the extent of National…