-
"The Morgue Attendant will be provided maximum PPE, will be tasked with physically moving bodies, and will require the ability to lift between 100-400 lbs. with assistance," the job listing states.
-
Texas passed a million confirmed coronavirus cases this week — the most in the U.S. Nowhere is the surge more acute than in El Paso. The West Texas city is being hammered by soaring cases and deaths.
-
From Texas Standard:Texas now leads the county in total coronavirus cases, this week reaching 1 million total cases since the start of the pandemic.Jordan…
-
From Texas Standard:Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in El Paso in recent weeks.KTEP News Director Angela Kocherga told Texas…
-
From Texas Standard:Since the coronavirus outbreak began in Texas, state and local officials have had to make difficult decisions to protect Texans'…
-
From Texas Sandard:Sometime in the 1990s, concerns about rising crime rates in America's urban centers began to focus on Los Angeles. Some saw it as as…