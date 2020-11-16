Emergency Preparedness

-
The coronavirus arrived in Central Texas with the spring. That meant no South by Southwest and an early end to the school year. It also meant people stuck…
From Texas Standard:The possibility of an emergency at a school isn’t an idea most of us like to dwell on. But as schools continue to be targets for those…
Update: The City of Austin is looking into what caused its 911 system to stop working yesterday.The system is running as normal today.Original Story (Dec.…
According to a survey from Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, less than 10 percent of Austinites are ready for an emergency or…
The City of Austin says it’s prepared to handle any and all public safety issues that may arise during the upcoming F1 weekend 10 days from now.“I’m…
Here's one heck of a lunch topic: Responding to a terrorist attack in downtown Austin during South by Southwest.That was one of the noontime subjects city…