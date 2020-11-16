-
Roughly 2,500 homeless people sleep in shelters or outdoors in Austin on a given night. That estimate comes from the "point-in-time" count, an annual…
The Austin City Council delayed a $7.8-million plan to buy and renovate a Montopolis-area hotel and retrofit it to house Austinites transitioning out of…
ECHO, the Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, says the addition of 200-300 short-term motel units would substantially impact the community of…
The Austin City Council approved a new contract of Front Steps – the operator of the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. The agreement, which was…
Update: The Austin City Council approved ECHO's Action Plan to End Homelessness at its April 26 meeting.________________________________________The…
An effort to reduce crowds loitering outside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless has made downtown safer, local service providers say. A 30-day…
Service providers are taking a new approach to addressing homelessness in downtown Austin, focusing particularly on the area around the Austin Resource…
Austin City Council is looking at using city-owned buildings as temporary homeless shelters.The idea comes from Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, who says…
Homeless advocates in Austin got a $1.1 million infusion from the federal government to advance a relatively new, market-based approach to getting people…
Austin is trying to end homelessness among veterans. Homeless advocates say the city has already attained “functional zero” veteran homelessness, and…