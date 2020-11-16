-
A study headed by a professor at UT Austin's McCombs School of Business asked 80 undergraduates to identify which social media news headlines were real…
-
From Texas Standard:Researchers at the University of Texas at Arlington are taking on the fake news of the world.The project, aptly named “Bot versus Bot:…
-
From Texas Standard:"Journalism in the age of Trump" is more than just a very popular title right now for academic symposia. The media industry has been…
-
The phrase is a threat to democracy, as a Republican strategist and a left-leaning linguist both explain to NPR.
-
From Texas Standard:Fake news is all over the place – you've probably got at least a few people in your Facebook feed that share it. Even some of our…
-
If a story fails a fact-check test, Facebook will warn users if they try to share the fake news. The company will rely on third-party groups to vet stories that are flagged.
-
Update (Dec. 12) – Commissioner Miller joined Chad Hasty of KFYO in Lubbock to discuss both the Tribune's analysis of his Facebook activity…
-
From the Texas Tribune:Thousands of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller's followers on social media might believe that terrorists are — in his words…