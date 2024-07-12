Field Guide: Learn Austin History

-
How developers and environmentalists made peace in the ’90s and charted a course for Austin's growthWhen a new mayor came to power, he found what he thought would be a compromise — a way to build housing for all the people coming to Austin without threatening the city’s ecological gems. It turned out to be more complicated than that.
In the 1990s, Austin voters passed landmark protections for parts of Southwest Austin that sit on top of the aquifer that feeds Barton Springs. That set off a chain of events that had a profound effect on how the city would grow in the coming decades.
I-35 is more than a road. It's been sculpting Austin's housing scene for more than 60 years, encouraging endless sprawl and making gridlock a lifestyle.