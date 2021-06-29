Search Query
Gwen Berry
Sports
Gwen Berry Changed Olympic Trials Protest Rules Last Year And Is Still Protesting
Josie Fischels
,
The hammer throw competitor turned away from the flag during the national anthem on Saturday after she said she was told it wouldn't play when she was on the U.S. Olympic trials podium.