A judge in Travis County has issued a temporary restraining order against a state ban on "smokable" hemp products while a lawsuit against the ban…
New rules prohibiting the retail sale and distribution of "smokable" hemp products are unconstitutional, companies argue in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in…
New rules banning the manufacture of hemp products meant to be smoked or vaporized went into effect Sunday.The rules are part of the Texas Department of…
Read this story in English.El Departamento de Policía de Austin anunció este jueves que dejará de poner multas y arrestar a personas por delitos menores y…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Police Department announced Thursday it will stop ticketing and arresting people for low-level and nonviolent…
Marijuana is in a hazy spot in Texas, legally speaking.It's illegal, sure, but law enforcement has more or less been defanged when it comes to enforcing…
As law enforcement agencies in Texas figure out how to test suspected marijuana following the legalization of hemp in the state, the Austin City Council…
From Texas Standard:Although there’s no shortage of people in Texas planning to get into the hemp industry, many of them have serious concerns about how…
As Texas law enforcement grapples with how to determine if something is marijuana after lawmakers legalized hemp last year, one city’s officials are…
It’s been more than six months since Texas lawmakers legalized hemp and unintentionally disrupted marijuana prosecution across the state.Since then, the…