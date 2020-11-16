-
Bastrop County leaders reviewed the final report on last fall’s Hidden Pines fire today, which found that the 9-1-1 call reporting the fire near Buescher…
-
As of Thursday, the wildfire near Smithville in Bastrop County was well contained at 85 percent and had covered about 4,500 acres — that hasn't changed in…
-
After burning nearly 4,600 acres and destroying nearly 70 homes, the Hidden Pines Fire remains at 80 percent containment. As people in fire-damaged areas…
-
The Hidden Pines wildfire in Bastrop is now 80 percent contained, but just how do officials reach that determination? Well, it’s an art and a…
-
The Hidden Pines Fire in Bastrop County started one week ago today. Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape said Tuesday morning that the fire is 80 percent…
-
UPDATE Saturday 7:00 pm: Bastrop County officials say they have stopped the Hidden Pines fire in its tracks, not allowing it to burn any more acreage or…
-
At last check, Smithville's Hidden Pines Fire has claimed 40 home structures and burned over 4,000 acres. While the fire is 25 percent contained,…