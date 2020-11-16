-
The Texas State Board of Education backed a motion Tuesday evening to reinsert Hillary Clinton into the state's 11th-grade U.S. History standards, two…
U.S. authorities have identified at least six suspicious packages that were mailed to leading Democratic figures and CNN since Monday. Some of them appear to be similar.
In interviews with NPR, Clinton discusses her life since the election she didn't expect to lose and why she lost. And she offers scathing criticism of President Trump.
HOUSTON — Hillary Clinton told Texas Democrats on Friday that despite her devastating loss in last year's presidential election, the state provided a…
Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States, the capstone of a tumultuous and divisive campaign that won over white voters with…
From Texas Standard:With one week until Election Day, one of the country's most well-known Texans has a suggestion for the rest of the country: start…
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump held a three-percentage-point lead over Democrat Hillary Clinton on the eve of early voting in Texas,…
From Texas Standard:So Texas – had enough yet? Landing blows, calling names, flinging zingers. If Frank Capra were to make a movie of this, he might call…
From Texas Standard: Since political ads are typically the single biggest expense of a presidential campaign's bottom line, you choose your battles – or…
From Texas Standard:How are undecided Texans gearing up for their presidential pick? This is part two of a series following four voters through the last…