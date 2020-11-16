Historic Preservation

-
From Texas Standard:Caddo Mounds State Historic Site sits in a small prairie, tucked just inside the pine curtain of East Texas. If you stand on the porch…
-
In 1980, writer David Dillon posed the question in a commentary published in Dallas magazine: "Why is Dallas architecture so bad?"At the time, Dallas was…
-
From Texas Standard:What remains of the ship La Belle sits in a place of honor in the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. It sits in a dark…
-
It may be easier for properties in Austin to be zoned historic now.Until a few weeks ago, if a property owner filed written opposition to the designation,…
-
After much debate over redevelopment, Austin City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to negotiate the purchase of the Montopolis Negro…
-
To the uninformed, Shonda Mace looked like she was being a real creep. On a morning last March, the young woman loitered in front of a home on East 22nd…
-
From Texas Standard:Laredo is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. Between 2007 and 2012 the city grew by more than 13 percent. Downtown…
-
An easy-to-miss bridge on W. Sixth Street could be added to the National Register of Historic Places. The West Sixth Street Bridge sits over Shoal…
-
The Historical Landmark Commission of Austin meets tonight to decide the future of four grants to preserve historical landmarks.And every project may not…
-
Preservation Texas is out with its 10th annual list of the state’s most endangered places.The list looks back on the past 10 years: six places that have…