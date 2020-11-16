-
The City of Austin is unveiling a new version of its land development code Friday, the latest in an eight-year and more than $10 million process.A land…
"Imagine Austin" is closer to becoming a reality.Last June, the Austin City Council passed the Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan, which will guide city…
An admittedly wonky but far-reaching undertaking at the City of Austin is getting started – and the question of lobbyists’ roles in what happens next is…
Austin City Council members voted unanimously early this morning to adopt the Imagine Austin Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint for the city's growth in…
The Austin City Council meets today. And in a respite from the long slogs of recent meetings, the council faces a comparatively light 60 item agenda – but…
AM Update: Texas Names New Data Contractors, NCAA Women's Basketball, Imagine Austin Meeting TonightNew Contracts Consolidate State DataThe Texas Department of Information Resources announced it has signed new contracts consolidating the state’s data…
Think about corporate retreats, and you’ll likely envision team-building exercises. But no zip-lining or “trust falls” are on the Austin City Council’s…
The City of Austin has been working on a long range blue print for years that it calls “Imagine Austin.” Now, city staffers are extending a deadline until…
Austin City Council members will hear from Austinites this afternoon on the Imagine Austin Plan Framework. Imagine Austin is the city's comprehensive…