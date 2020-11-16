-
Sayed Musa Hashimi was an interpreter for the U.S. military in his native Afghanistan. After he was attacked in his home, he applied for a special…
Priscila Vega came to the U.S. as a child from her native El Salvador. Her family fled that country's civil war.She spent 21 years in the U.S. without…
Diana Nguyen left her native Vietnam after her father was threatened with prison for serving in the South Vietnamese army.She talks about encountering…
Ronald Muljadi is a mortgage broker in Austin. He moved to the U.S. with his parents and sister when he was 5 years old. Growing up, he never felt like he…
Ximena Cardoso-Sloane, a math teacher in Round Rock, never planned to move to the U.S. She left her native Ecuador in 2000 to visit a friend in America —…
Monica Caivano came to Austin from Argentina in 1994. She co-founded Esquina Tango, a "mini cultural center" that teaches language and dance in East…
We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world. Anna Katrina Davey is originally from…
We're celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month by highlighting people who have moved to Austin from all over the world.Iba Thiam, an actor and chef, was born…