-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Alicia Olatuja, vocalist, composer and arranger. When you hear…
-
Right after the election, there were demonstrations in Austin and around the country against Donald Trump’s win. The protests died down, but some groups…
-
Texas’ new governor and lieutenant governor were inaugurated this morning at the State Capitol. Both delivered remarks, and the two speeches struck very…
-
Watch below: The Texas Tribune livestreamed the inauguration of Gov.-elect Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov.-elect Dan Patrick.The daylong ceremony began at 11…
-
Several events take place in Austin today as part of the inauguration of Texas’ new governor and lieutenant governor, from a swearing-in ceremony to a…