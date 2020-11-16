-
The former acting director of the bureau also tells NPR that he and Justice Department leaders were so rattled following the dismissal of James Comey they struggled with how to respond.
-
In an interview with NPR, the fired FBI director maintained he wouldn't do things differently if he had a chance. "I saw this as a 500-year flood," he said, "and so where is the manual?"
-
The former FBI director stands by his characterization of Hillary Clinton's handling of classified email as "extremely careless" but says he never meant to influence the outcome of the election.
-
From Texas Standard:People in Texas and around the nation are waiting to hear from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is scheduled to testify…
-
President Trump held a press conference Friday with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.The remarks were Trump's first live, on-camera statements since the…
-
Former FBI Director James Comey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee earlier today. Comey's testimony addressed his firing at the hands of…
-
Former FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee this morning. Comey was fired on May 9, after leading the FBI's…
-
Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. Before Comey was fired on May 9, he led the FBI's…
-
From Texas Standard:Some Texas Democrats in Washington are suggesting a Trump impeachment. U.S. Rep. Al Green of Houston was the first to call for the…
-
WASHINGTON — John Cornyn withdrew from consideration to be the next FBI director on Tuesday, saying the "best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a…