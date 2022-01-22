Search Query
Show Search
News
Austin
COVID-19
Crime & Justice
Education
En Español
Energy & Environment
Health
Politics
Statewide News
Transportation
KUT Newsroom Staff
Austin
COVID-19
Crime & Justice
Education
En Español
Energy & Environment
Health
Politics
Statewide News
Transportation
KUT Newsroom Staff
Features
ATXplained
In Black America
KUT Videos
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
ATXplained
In Black America
KUT Videos
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
Life & Arts
Arts Eclectic
Get Involved
StoryCorps
Views and Brews
Arts Eclectic
Get Involved
StoryCorps
Views and Brews
Podcasts
ATXplained
Black Austin Matters
The Disconnect
In Black America
Pause/Play
Tacos of Texas
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
ATXplained
Black Austin Matters
The Disconnect
In Black America
Pause/Play
Tacos of Texas
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
KUTX Music
KUTX
KUTX Videos
KUTX
KUTX Videos
Support
Become a Member
Business Circle
Car Donation
Leadership Circle
Member Login
Planned Giving
Program Sponsorships
Sustaining Members
Thank You Gifts
Volunteer
Become a Member
Business Circle
Car Donation
Leadership Circle
Member Login
Planned Giving
Program Sponsorships
Sustaining Members
Thank You Gifts
Volunteer
About
About
Awards
Contact Directions
CPB Funding Overview
KUT Events
How To Listen
Jobs
Mobile Guide
News Releases
Smart Speakers
About
Awards
Contact Directions
CPB Funding Overview
KUT Events
How To Listen
Jobs
Mobile Guide
News Releases
Smart Speakers
Schedule
KUT Radio Schedule
BBC on HD2 Schedule
KUT Radio Schedule
BBC on HD2 Schedule
© 2022 KUT
A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Menu
Austin's NPR Station
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
KUT 90.5 FM
On Air
Now Playing
KUT HD2 BBC World News
On Air
Now Playing
KUTX 98.9 FM
On Air
Now Playing
KUTX HD2 Austin Music
All Streams
News
Austin
COVID-19
Crime & Justice
Education
En Español
Energy & Environment
Health
Politics
Statewide News
Transportation
KUT Newsroom Staff
Austin
COVID-19
Crime & Justice
Education
En Español
Energy & Environment
Health
Politics
Statewide News
Transportation
KUT Newsroom Staff
Features
ATXplained
In Black America
KUT Videos
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
ATXplained
In Black America
KUT Videos
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
Life & Arts
Arts Eclectic
Get Involved
StoryCorps
Views and Brews
Arts Eclectic
Get Involved
StoryCorps
Views and Brews
Podcasts
ATXplained
Black Austin Matters
The Disconnect
In Black America
Pause/Play
Tacos of Texas
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
ATXplained
Black Austin Matters
The Disconnect
In Black America
Pause/Play
Tacos of Texas
Texas Standard
Two Guys on Your Head
KUTX Music
KUTX
KUTX Videos
KUTX
KUTX Videos
Support
Become a Member
Business Circle
Car Donation
Leadership Circle
Member Login
Planned Giving
Program Sponsorships
Sustaining Members
Thank You Gifts
Volunteer
Become a Member
Business Circle
Car Donation
Leadership Circle
Member Login
Planned Giving
Program Sponsorships
Sustaining Members
Thank You Gifts
Volunteer
About
About
Awards
Contact Directions
CPB Funding Overview
KUT Events
How To Listen
Jobs
Mobile Guide
News Releases
Smart Speakers
About
Awards
Contact Directions
CPB Funding Overview
KUT Events
How To Listen
Jobs
Mobile Guide
News Releases
Smart Speakers
Schedule
KUT Radio Schedule
BBC on HD2 Schedule
KUT Radio Schedule
BBC on HD2 Schedule
Joe Rogan
Business
What the Joe Rogan podcast controversy says about the online misinformation ecosystem
Shannon Bond
,
More than a thousand health professionals are calling on Spotify to crack down on COVID-19 falsehoods aired on the podcast of the company's most popular host.
Listen
•
4:23