-
From Texas Standard:Children housed at Texas Juvenile Justice Department, or TJJD, facilities routinely suffer sexual assault, physical abuse and other…
-
At what age can you be charged with a crime in Texas? The question appears on a screen in front of a group of teenagers at the Boys and Girls Club in…
-
Last week in Waco, two teams met to play for the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) six-man football division final. The paths…
-
From Texas Standard:There’s a shakeup going on at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department after a Dallas Morning News investigation revealed widespread…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott has asked the Texas Rangers to open an investigation into reports of sexual misconduct at the state's juvenile lockups.Abbott sent a…
-
From Texas Standard.Last month, the Dallas Morning News uncovered an internal email from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department. It said that at least four…
-
The Austin City Council approved a resolution Thursday to create a study committee on the school-to-prison pipeline. That's a term used to describe…
-
In a unanimous vote, the Austin City Council ended the city's late-night curfew for minors last night.The ordinance, which made it a Class C misdemeanor…
-
From Texas Standard:The Texas Legislature has discussed the idea of raising the age of criminal responsibility during the two most recent sessions. It’s a…
-
From Texas Standard:Texas is one of six states that tries 17-year-olds as adults. But a new bill wants Texas to follow the national trend of raising the…