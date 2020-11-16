-
We here at KUT spend a lot of time reminding you about the down-ballot races in an election. This season, we hosted City Council forums because local…
-
Land Commissioner George P. Bush won the GOP primary Tuesday and avoided a runoff against his predecessor.With more than a million votes tallied…
-
From Texas Standard.More controversy turned up over the weekend about how the Texas General Land Office and its chief, George P. Bush, are managing the…
-
Today was the last day to file for candidacy in the statewide primary election. One of the candidates making a last-minute filing was former Land…
-
It's official: Texas is once again Bush country.Big names in state and national politics gathered in the Texas Senate chamber Friday to watch…
-
Who wants to be "number two"? LBJ was famously warned that the job of vice president’s not worth a warm bucket of spit. (Or something like that.)But it’s…
-
George P. Bush - son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and the nephew of former president George W. Bush - announced today he's running for Texas Land…