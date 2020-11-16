-
From Texas Standard.Innocent until proven guilty is a core principle of the U.S. legal system. But what happens when you’re no longer considered guilty,…
From Texas Standard:Two Houston-area high school students protesting the Pledge of Allegiance say their constitutional rights have been violated by their…
From Texas Standard:In an unprecedented case, a federal judge ruled Monday that a private prison company can be sued under federal laws prohibiting what…
From Texas Standard:In 2014, a man calling himself Mike Edwards proposed a project to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas General Land Office.…
From Texas Standard:The national debate over whether Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is eligible to be President continues. The fact that Cruz was born on Canadian…
Texas is part of a lawsuit filed by 17 states over President Obama's executive action on immigration. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday afternoon in the…
Dell Inc. is facing a lawsuit. It was filed in Delaware on Wednesday.The lawsuit accuses founder and CEO Michael Dell and other company directors of…
More than 600 school districts from across Texas are celebrating now that Judge John Dietz from the 250th District Court found the state’s school finance…
Opening arguments begin today in a school finance lawsuit pitting about 600 school districts, including the Austin Independent School District, against…