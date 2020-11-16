-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Selena Sage, publisher, inspirational speaker and author of Get Free: 7…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents an encore conversation with Alexander Murray Palmer Haley. Haley’s quest to…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Kenny Braswell, Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated, and author…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with ReShonda Tate Billingsley, award-winning national bestselling author and…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with JabariAsim, associate professor of Writing, Literature and Publishing at…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Janet Cheatham Bell, author, editor and publishing consultant.After…
An 18th Century play widely attributed to British playwright Lewis Theobald was actually co-written by William Shakespeare, according to two University of…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Paul Lamar Hunter, author of ‘No Love, No Charity: the Success of the…
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Susan D. Carle, professor at American University Washington College of…
A couple of years ago, enthralled with the idea of salons where writers could meet, drink, and discuss their work, Owen and Jodi Egerton decided to start…