This Austin book club has been reading the same book for 12 years. They’re not even close to done.

In 1939, Irish author James Joyce published Finnegans Wake, a piece of literature that defies comprehension.

“riverrun, past Eve and Adam’s,” it begins, “from swerve of shore to bend of bay, brings us by a commodius vicus of recirculation back to Howth Castle and Environs.”

The book starts and ends with a sentence fragment, combines multiple languages and has no clear or linear plot.

It’s a work that’s so dense, one group that started in Austin has been working on it for more than a decade.

“We’re only reading one page at a time,” said Peter Quadrino, founder and organizer of the Finnegans Wake Reading Group of Austin, TX.

Every other week, Quadrino hosts a Zoom call where people from around the world gather and attempt to understand one of the most infamous books in English literature.

The group spends the first 15 minutes of each meeting socializing. Then they all go around in a circle, and each person reads two lines until they’re done with that week’s page.

After that, they spend about an hour and a half researching, annotating and trying to make sense of Joyce’s experimental prose.

“We used to read two pages per meeting,” said Quadrino. “Then at a certain point there was just so much going on in the pages and so much in the discussion that we had to lower it to one page per meeting.”

Courtesy of Peter Quadrino Before the Finnegans Wake Reading Group of Austin, TX moved online, some meetings were hosted at Malvern Books in Austin.

Finnegans Wake is confusing — and, to many, totally incomprehensible — but the book’s complexity has made it a point of fascination for literary enthusiasts in the eight decades since it was first published.

Houston, New York, Boston, Seattle, Dublin, Kyiv and many other cities around the world host groups dedicated to reading and analyzing Finnegans Wake.

“I’ve spoken at Joyce conferences in I think six different countries now,” said Quadrino, “and just being in this world, I’ve made so many friends.”

The Finnegans Wake Reading Group of Austin, TX is moving through its book at a glacial place — and that’s the point. Their focus is the journey, not the destination.

“I never really consider what it’s going to be like when we finish because I don’t want it to end,” explained Quadrino, “and if we do finish, we’ll just circle right back to the beginning and keep reading.”

Courtesy of Peter Quadrino Group organizer and Joyce scholar Peter Quadrino has visited Ireland as part of his interest in and dedication to Joyce's work.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it here. Your gift helps pay for everything you find on texasstandard.org and KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.