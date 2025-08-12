© 2025 KUT Public Media

Charting the future of public media in Texas, Aug. 26

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published August 12, 2025 at 5:21 PM CDT

After federal funding cuts, what’s next for public media in Texas? Our friends at The Texas Tribune are hosting a free conversation with public media leaders – including Corrie MacLaggan, executive editor of KUT News and The Texas Newsroom.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, The Texas Tribune hosts Charting the Future of Texas Public Media at Studio 919 (919 Congress Ave.) — and online. The panel features:

  • Julie Grimes, General Manager, Panhandle PBS
  • Corrie MacLaggan, Executive Editor, KUT News and The Texas Newsroom
  • Luis Patiño, President & CEO, Austin PBS

Texas Tribune Editor-in-Chief Matthew Watkins will moderate.

An RSVP is requested.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., with the discussion beginning at 9 a.m. Coffee will be provided by The Texas Tribune. Parking is not provided, but street or garage parking and ride-sharing are encouraged.

If you can’t make it in person, you can watch the livestream — or catch the recording later — at texastribune.org/events.
Erin Geisler
