Perseid meteor shower will hit its peak tonight — but a bright moon in Austin could spoil the show

KUT 90.5 | By Katya Lemus
Published August 12, 2025 at 4:15 PM CDT
Meteors from the Perseids Meteor Shower streak across a partly cloudy sky above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, California, in 2024. Pinkish glow of aurora can be seen to the left of the image, and a bit of greenish glow is visible to the right. The Andromeda Galaxy appears at the top just to the left of center.
Preston Dyches
/
NASA
Meteors from the Perseid meteor shower streak across a partly cloudy sky above Inyo National Forest in Bishop, California, in 2024. Pinkish glow of aurora can be seen to the left of the image, and a bit of greenish glow is visible to the right. The Andromeda Galaxy appears at the top just to the left of center.

This year's Perseid meteor shower is expected to reach its peak tonight — but the moon might outshine the shooting stars.

"Because the moon is kind of in the way, that is a drawback," Lara Eakins, senior program coordinator at the Department of Astronomy at UT Austin, said. "But what's kind of cool is that the planet Saturn is kind of near the moon. So if you're out with a telescope or binoculars, you can also look at Saturn while you're looking for meteors."

The best time to catch the shower will be after midnight into early Wednesday, she said. To get a glimpse, she suggested people camp outside the city or look up from their backyards if it's dark enough. She said people should avoid city parks because of their proximity to lights and trees that may obstruct the view. Give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness.

The Perseids started on July 17 and will be visible until Aug. 23. Forty to 50 meteors can be seen in an hour when the shower is most active, NASA said. The moon might make them harder to see, however. The agency estimates viewers will see between 10 and 20 per hour during the peak this summer.

Meteor showers are caused by comets traveling through the solar system and leaving behind a path of dust and sand. When the Earth intersects that dirt path, it causes streaks of light and color across the sky.

The Earth crosses through the debris path from the comet Swift-Tuttle to create the Perseid meteor shower at roughly the same time every year.

"There are some comets that come through a lot more frequently, so they sort of replenish that dust path," Eakins said. "Sometimes they come through and leave different debris paths. So you might intersect the debris from one comet in like two different times a year, causing two different showers."
Katya Lemus
Katya Lemus is a senior journalism major at UT Austin, originally from Las Vegas. She has worked as a projects reporter for The Daily Texan and a voice writer for BurntXOrange magazine on campus. She gravitates toward writing narrative articles that highlight local communities.

You can email her at Klemus@kut.org.
See stories by Katya Lemus
