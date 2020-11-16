-
'This Is A Year To Lift People’s Spirits': Bernadette Nason's New Book Chronicles Her Holiday StrugglesAuthor Bernadette Nason's love-hate relationship with Christmas is captured in her new comedic memoir Stealing Baby Jesus.
From Texas Standard:In the 1980s, photojournalism student Pat Blashill captured a burgeoning punk music scene in Austin – one intentionally at odds with…
From Texas Standard:Early voting turnout has been high in Texas' most populous counties. Not so in other areas, like the Rio Grande Valley.That's why Erin…
From Texas Standard:As private space companies begin to send more astronauts to the International Space Station, it's easy to imagine how they could one…
From Texas Standard:The Go-Go's' debut album, Beauty and the Beat, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart in 1981. A year later, their second…
From Texas Standard:Jeanine Cummins' novel American Dirt has caught the attention of many, but not for the right reasons. Her story about a Mexican…
Take it from someone who's lived in the capital of Texas for 15 years: There are worse places to spend Christmas than Austin. You don't have to worry…
From Texas Standard:In 2014, she was the first Latina to create, produce, write and star in her own network sitcom. And in 2017, she debuted her Netflix…
Back in February, a future Austinite named Dan wrote into our ATXplained project, asking for recommendations for books about Austin and Texas to help…
From Texas Standard:What does it mean to be a Mexican living in America? Alfredo Corchado explores this question in his new book, a blend of memoir and…