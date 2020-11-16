-
Victims of the 2009 Fort Hood shooting attack will be awarded Purple Heart medals for their service and sacrifice.The Army announced in a press release…
People trying to build a memorial for victims of the 2009 shooting at Fort Hood hope a ground breaking ceremony they held Tuesday will help raise the last…
On Wednesday, Fort Hood remembered the victims of last week’s shootings.President Obama spoke at the memorial service.“It was love for country that…
It was over four years ago when Army psychiatrist Nidal Hasan entered the troop-filled soldier processing room at Fort Hood and opened fire with a laser…
The jury in the court martial of Nidal Hasan sentenced him to death Wednesday. He was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding more 32 in the 2009…
Army Major Nidal Hasan has been sentenced to death for the 2009 shootings at Fort Hood that left 13 people dead and 32 wounded.The military jury…
Update, 2:30 PM: When given the opportunity to speak on his own behalf today, Hasan simply said "the defense rests." The jury was dismissed, and will…
Update: The jury in the court martial of Major Nidal Hasan has begun to deliberate. They're considering whether or not Hasan is guilty of 13 counts of…
The court martial of Maj. Nidal Hasan continues this week at Fort Hood. He’s accused of killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 people in a shooting…
Over 40 witnesses have testified in the court martial of Maj. Nidal Hasan. Most of the witnesses today identified Hasan as the shooter. Many had been shot…