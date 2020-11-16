-
The final meeting of Austin's at-large city council went much like their previous ones over the years: late. It all started out cheerily enough, at 10 am…
-
After years of false starts and changed plans for light rail in Austin, voters have decided against a billion-dollar plan that would have brought the city…
-
Update, Nov. 5: Austin voters decided against the light rail and road improvements proposal, commonly known as Austin's 'Prop 1.' The final tally of…
-
Former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown and wife Sally were honored by the City of Austin last night.Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell issued a proclamation…
-
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will speak via satellite at SXSW Interactive in March. In a rare public interview, Assange will discuss the "pervasive…
-
Talking or texting at any movie theater is frowned upon, but at the Alamo Drafthouse it’s an actionable offense.For years, the Austin-based theater chain…
-
While campaigning for background checks with gun purchases, Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell referenced polls showing public support for the…
-
In this week’s Politifact: a fact check that started with a KUT News report.Emily Donahue with KUT News spoke with Gardner Selby of the Austin…