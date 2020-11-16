-
In 2013, when Texas passed its first overhaul of charter school policy since 1995 — the year the publicly funded but privately operated schools were first…
-
The State Board of Education preliminarily voted Thursday to remove speech as one of the required courses for high school graduation in Texas.The board…
-
Students across Texas helped raise $11,367 to the American Red Cross West, Texas Relief Fund.How'd they do it? By solving math problems. Over a two-week…
-
Texas students taking the STAAR test this week will have to pass in order to advance to the next grade.Texas Education Agency Commissioner Michael…
-
Last week, students at Eastside Memorial High School delivered a letter inviting the state’s top education administrator for a visit to hear how the…
-
A better report card today for Texas students: they’re scoring higher than the national average in science and math.And among the nation’s five biggest…
-
A group of Austin students from Eastside Memorial High School plan to deliver a letter to Texas Education Commissioner Michael Williams this morning.They…
-
As Texas lawmakers have discussed adding more armed guards to campuses or training staff members to carry weapons, Education Commissioner Michael Williams…
-
For the second year in a row, end of course exams won’t necessarily count toward 15 percent of a students’ final grade.Texas Education Commissioner…
-
Gov. Rick Perry is expressing his support for letting school districts themselves choose whether to implement a rule that requires new state assessments…