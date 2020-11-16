-
Brenda Ramos Reitera Sus Pedidos De Cambio En El APD Tras Publicarse El Vídeo Del Tiroteo De Su HijoRead this story in English.Cuando era niño, Mike Ramos solía caminar para conseguir pasteles para su abuela cada semana desde La Mexicana, la panadería…
-
Lee esta historia en español. As a kid, Mike Ramos used to walk to get pastries for his grandmother every week from La Mexicana, the panaderia that's been…
-
Read this story in English.Esta historia fue actualizada a las 6:00 p.m. del lunes 27 de julio.Un video publicado este lunes sobre el tiroteo de Mike…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Video footage released Monday of the shooting of Mike Ramos shows the 42-year-old pleading with Austin police officers to…
-
Black Leaders In Austin Want To Build Racial Justice Movement That Sustains Itself For Years To ComeBlack leaders in Central Texas are forming a new coalition called the Black Leaders Collective to address systemic racism.The group has about 40 members,…
-
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore will not bring two significant officer use-of-force cases to a grand jury before she leaves office this…
-
The Austin Police Department says it will delay the release of body camera footage from officers who caused serious injuries to demonstrators during the…
-
A 24-year-old pregnant protester who was shot with a lead-pellet bag by Austin police two weeks ago is calling for accountability.Saraneka Martin, who is…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Brenda Ramos is not broken.She strains in a chair in her South Austin home, adjusting the pain-relief pads just below her…